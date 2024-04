CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Businessman Rodolfo Pineda and his daughter, Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab, filed their transfer of voters registration in the City of San Fernando.

The younger Pineda was also accompanied by her husband Archen Cayabyab who also filed his voter registration in the City of San Fernando.

The three arrived at the local Commission on Election (Comelec) office at 11:30 AM.

In a short interview, the elder Pineda said he “hopes for better future for San Fernando.”