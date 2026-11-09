BONGBONG’S CABINET

Last week President Bongbong Marcos sworn in a good number of cabinet members in Malacanang and after the induction he declared that ‘the best cabinet formed since the time of Marcos Sr. With due respect, Mr. President I disagree. Continue reading and I will provide an answer.

How does president form his cabinet and select heads of different agencies? Under then President Duterte, it is no question that he has the penchant of appointing former military people. Some people don’t see anything wrong with that. We cannot even fault him if he was indeed very bias on his choices. That was his prerogative. But what we cannot allow to pass was keeping them despite their boboos.

When Ferdinand Marcos assumed the presidency after beating Diosdado Macapagal, the poor boy from Lubao in the presidential contest, he formed a search committee to recruit the best and the brightest. Unlike Duterte’s choices who are mostly from Davao, classmates, financial supporters and friends.

It was an enviable Marcos cabinet. His executive secretaries were Alex Melchor, Rafael Salas and Ernesto Maceda among others. Secretary of Local Government was Jose Rono from Samar, Natural Resources Secretary Jose Leido was from Mindoro, Press Secretary Francisco ‘Kit’ Tatad is from Catanduanes, Labor Secretary Blas F. Ople was from Bulacan. Vicente Abad Santos, Ricardo Puno and Estelito Mendoza all served as justice secretary. They are all Capampangan.

Carlos P. Romulo of Tarlac was Foreign Affairs secretary. Ernesto Mata of Ilocos was Defense Secretary and was followed by Juan Ponce Enrile of Cagayan. Sonny Escudero of Sorsogon was agriculture secretary. Finance Secretary was Cesar Virata,a Caviteno . There were more people who were all qualified to be in their offices, unlike today.President Bongbong choices who are mostly mediocres and can’t be called a champion team..

TIDBITS: A pat in the back and a hand to congratulate Ms.Louie Lazatin, the head of Angeles City Tourism Office for a job well done for her works. Again, this year she has her hands full in the the preparation of Mutya ng Angeles 2026. The grand prizes are P1 million for the winner, half million for Ist runner up and P300 K for the 3rd…The two Denises of Pampanga, Dennis Uy and Delta Pineda are to be credited on the performance of the Converge basketball team as the latter is making waves in the PBA.