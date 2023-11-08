Bonifacio Day moved to November 27

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Another long weekend is up ahead after the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls combined with the All Saints' and All Souls' Days respite.

Malacañang moved the commemoration of Bonifacio Day this year from November 30, a Thursday to Monday, November 27, making a long weekend beginning Saturday, November 25.

Based on Proclamation 90 (amending Proclamation 42) signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the commemoration of Bonifacio Day has been moved to November 27, 2023, the nearest Monday to its original date, November 30, 2023.

The proclamation updated the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2023, allowing for “long weekends” pursuant to the principle of holiday economics, which aims to encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country.

“Bonifacio Day, which is observed as a regular holiday on November 30 of each year, falls on a Thursday for the year 2023.

Pursuant to Republic Act No. 9492, 27 November 2023 (Monday nearest November 30) may be declared as a non-working holiday while 30 November 2023 (Thursday) may be declared as a working day,” the proclamation read.

Republic Act 9492, which was signed into law by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, moved regular and special holidays to the nearest Monday.