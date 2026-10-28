botim money and GCash Expand UAE–Philippines Remittance Access

botim money, the UAE's leading fintech platform, has partnered with GCash, the Philippines' leading digital finance platform. The partnership expands digital remittance access for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) across the UAE–Philippines corridor, one of botim money’s largest remittance markets.

The partnership comes at a time of growing financial connectivity between the UAE and the Philippines, including ongoing efforts to strengthen payment infrastructure and cross-border financial collaboration between both markets. Against this backdrop, botim money's integration with GCash expands direct wallet-to-wallet remittance access for Filipino communities in the UAE.

The UAE-Philippines corridor remains one of botim money’s largest remittance markets, driven by regular financial support from Filipino communities in the UAE to families back home. Through its partnership with GCash, botim money connects this demand directly to one of the Philippines’ most widely used digital financial ecosystems.

Through this integration, botim money users in the UAE can transfer funds directly into GCash wallets, allowing recipients in the Philippines to use funds for bills, daily essentials, savings, investments and other digital financial services. By connecting botim money’s regulated remittance capabilities with GCash’s embedded ecosystem, this partnership strengthens everyday utility across a high-volume route where trust, consistency and convenience are critical.

Hesham Sherif, Head of Remittance Business at botim money, said: “The UAE–Philippines corridor reflects how communities stay financially connected across borders. For many OFWs in the UAE, remittance is how families stay supported, connected, and financially resilient. Through our partnership with GCash, we are connecting botim money users in the UAE to a trusted financial ecosystem, already embedded in everyday life in the Philippines, strengthening one of our most important corridors’ remittance experiences.”

The UAE is home to nearly 700,000 Filipinos , making it one of the world’s largest overseas Filipino communities and reinforcing the economic significance of this corridor. The partnership demonstrates how regulated financial infrastructure can strengthen real-world financial participation in markets where cross-border support is both frequent and essential.

Jonathan Que, General Manager of GCash International, added: “Through our partnership with botim money, we are expanding how the Filipino community in the UAE can support families back home through a platform already integrated into everyday financial life. By enabling direct wallet access, we are making remittances more seamless, more relevant and more connected to the broader financial needs of the Filipino households.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthen digital financial access across the markets users rely on most. As botim money continues to scale priority corridors including the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Egypt, its collaboration with GCash connects users to a trusted financial ecosystem in the Philippines, making cross-border transactions more accessible.