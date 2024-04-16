BPI conducts plant info caravan in Bacolor town

BACOLOR -- The Bureau of Plant Industry - National Seed Quality Control Services (BPI-NSQCS) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) hosted an Information Caravan on Plant Nursery Accreditation and Plant Material Certification for Plant Nursery Operators at the Kapampangan Development Foundation in Sito Bancal, Barangay Maliwalu, Bacolor town over the weekend.

The event was attended by 50 plant nursery operators from different provinces of Central Luzon.

The activity aims to introduce to plant nursery operators the importance, processes, and requirements of accreditation and certification programs that help in producing quality planting materials.

The activity included discussions about the importance of accreditation of plant nurseries, processes, pest management for cacao, PhilGAP certification, plant quarantine, certification process of planting materials, nursery establishment and management, and others.

These program provided knowledge and tools to nursery operators to improve their operations and contribute to the development of agriculture in the region.

BPI Director Gerald Glenn F. Panganiban urged the plant nursery operators to help close the gap between food demand and agricultural productivity, which is a threat to the food sector.