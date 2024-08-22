BPI quarantine office opened in Subic: DA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A quarantine office of the Department of Agriculture (DA) Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) opened at the Subic Freeport on Wednesday.

The office is expected to boost the country’s agricultural biosecurity, and address potential risks against plant pests and diseases.

The agency said the P2-million facility is important as Subic is a prominent center for trade and logistics.

The office is also crucial to the Marcos administration’s food security targets.

The facility will facilitate the quarantine process and hasten trading activity, while ensuring biosecurity of incoming commodities through the freeport, the agency said.