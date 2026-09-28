Breaking the debt cycle from predatory lenders: Cebuana entrepreneurs rely on GLoan Negosyo to grow their business

For many Filipino entrepreneurs, the biggest hurdle isn’t the idea, it’s the capital to make it happen. At the Wais Tindera Caravan in Cebu, three women shared how access to financing helped them build businesses and support their families.

Through GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance superapp and largest cashless ecosystem, and its lending solutions from Fuse Financing Inc., these entrepreneurs are gaining access to credit that fits how they earn and spend.

A nail salon breaking free from high-pressure informal lending

Dyan, 35, does nails for a living in Barangay Suba, Cebu City, often traveling to clients for home service calls. Supplies run out fast in this business, and before GLoan Negosyo, keeping up meant borrowing from informal lenders who expected payment every single day. For someone whose income depends on how many clients she sees, that pressure never lets up.