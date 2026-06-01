Brigada Eskwela: A Voluntary Act of Bayanihan

As the Department of Education (DepEd) prepares for the opening of classes this School Year 2026–2027, the annual National Schools Maintenance Week, more widely known as Brigada Eskwela, has once again mobilized public schools across the country.

Anchored on the continuing call for bayanihan under the theme “Bayanihan sa Paaralan: Nagkakaisa para sa Kaayusan at Kaalaman,” this year’s Brigada Eskwela strengthens collective efforts to ensure that schools are clean, safe, inclusive, and ready for learners, teachers, and personnel. But more importantly, it reinforces a clearer and more grounded message to all the education stakeholders: participation is voluntary.

DepEd has consistently emphasized that Brigada Eskwela is not about obligation, but about shared responsibility. At its core, it is simply about making schools functional, orderly, and conducive to learning, both inside classrooms and within school grounds.

This renewed focus on voluntarism has also resulted in a more straightforward implementation. Activities are simplified and targeted toward practical needs such as minor repairs, classroom cleaning, and basic improvements that directly benefit students. The spirit is not measured by the amount of contribution, but by the willingness to help in any capacity.

Teachers and school heads, on their part, are reminded to respect this principle. Parents and stakeholders must never be compelled to give donations, whether in cash or in kind. Instead, school authorities are encouraged to work closely with Parents-Teachers Associations (PTAs), ensuring that all contributions are properly coordinated, transparent, and aligned with actual classroom needs.

A personal experience reflects how this principle can work effectively. This happened years ago when our older son was an incoming Grade 7 in a public high school in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga. During the school orientation, his class adviser outlined important reminders for the upcoming school year, including Brigada Eskwela participation. My husband, who attended the session, noticed that the classroom could become quite warm and immediately considered donating an electric fan for the students’ comfort.

Rather than acting independently, we decided to coordinate through the PTA to ensure that our intention would be properly documented and aligned with the class’s priorities.

When I was later added to the parents’ group chat, the class adviser clearly identified the classroom’s immediate needs which include simple but essential repairs such as fixing doorknobs and windows. She also reiterated that contributions were entirely voluntary and that parents were free to participate based on their capacity.

This kind of clarity is reassuring. It shows that schools are beginning to fully embrace the true intent of Brigada Eskwela, not as a fundraising activity, but as a community effort grounded in cooperation and goodwill.

Notably, DepEd continues to move away from competitive elements in Brigada Eskwela. The removal of contests and ranking systems allows schools to focus on genuine volunteerism rather than performance or recognition. While appreciation for partners and stakeholders remains, the emphasis is now firmly on participation rather than comparison.

Alongside Brigada Eskwela, DepEd also rolls out its Oplan Balik Eskwela initiative, providing support mechanisms to address concerns related to school opening. Together, these programs aim to ensure that learners begin the school year in an environment that is not only prepared, but also caring and inclusive.

At a time when challenges in education persist, Brigada Eskwela reminds us that solutions do not always require grand gestures. Sometimes, they begin with simple acts such as sweeping a classroom, repairing a chair, or offering help when needed.

More than anything, Brigada Eskwela should not be a mandatory obligation for parents and students alike: it should serve as a voluntary movement powered by the Filipino spirit of bayanihan—where every contribution, no matter how small, helps build a stronger, more resilient school community.