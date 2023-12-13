Brighter, more colorful GLF 2023

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Spectators may expect brighter and more colorful entries for the Giant Lantern Festival 2023 as this year’s Executive Committee lifted the cap on the number of light bulbs per lantern.

City Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan said the lifting of the light bulb limit will allow lantern makers to incorporate more intricate and creative plays of lights in their designs.

“With that opportunity, they might be able to give us more gimmicks when it comes to their lantern creations. Ibig sabihin, there will be more surprises for our audience,” she said.

Instead of limiting the number of light bulbs, Pangilinan said a cap of around 350,000 wattage will be observed by participants.

“Siyempre ‘pag nag-open ang parol hindi naman ‘yan sabay-sabay iilaw all at the same time,” she said.

Pangilinan added that the inclusion of young lantern makers in this year's lineup is expected to infuse additional innovation into the festival.

This year, the youngest lead giant lantern maker is still 28-year-old Mark Niño Flores of the reigning grand champion Barangay San Juan.

“On the average, mas bata na ang mga participating giant lantern makers ngayon and this means infusing new ideas as well into the competition and the industry,” Pangilinan said.

GLF 2023 will be held on December 16 evening at the Robinsons Starmills.

Participating barangays include Bulaon, Calulut, Del Pilar, Dolores, San Jose, San Juan, San Nicolas, Sta. Lucia, Sto. Niño, and Telabastagan.

Nightly exhibitions of the giant lanterns will also be held at Robinsons Starmills Pampanga from December 17 until January 1, 2024.

Select lanterns will also be showcased in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral on December 24, at the town center in Calulut on December, 27 to 28, and in Marquee Mall in Angeles City on December 29 to 30.