BSP: Consumer complaints mechanism available online

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- An online assistance mechanism for the complaints of financial consumers is now available online.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that the system, dubbed BSP Online Buddy or "BOB", has been running under its Consumer Assistance Mechanism or CAM.

Consumer Protection and Market Conduct Office Acting Deputy Director Rachel Barbosa-Salva said it is a customized complaints-handling chatbot.

It is powered by Artificial Intelligence or AI machine learning and natural language processing, enabling it to converse in English, Filipino, and Taglish.

Due to its real-time and automated features, 95 percent of consumer complaints are now routed through BOB, Barbosa-Salva said.

"Once you log your complaint through [BOB] and provide all the necessary information, you will receive a reference number, and the complaint will automatically be referred to the senior management of the concerned financial institution. This means they will be able to handle your complaints, inquiries, and requests," she added.

BOB is accessible 24/7 through the BSP website at https://www.bsp.gov.ph and Facebook Messenger chat via BSP's official Facebook page, @BangkoSentralngPilipinas, providing consumers with an easy way to raise concerns anytime, as long as they have internet access.

BSP CAM channels are part of the central bank’s ongoing effort in line with its Circular No. 1169 or the Rules of Procedure for Redress under Republic Act No. 11765, also known as the Financial Consumer Protection Act.