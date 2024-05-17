BSP to pilot Paleng-QR Plus in Bulacan public market

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) San Fernando (Pampanga) Branch is set to pilot the Paleng-QR Plus at the San Rafael Public Market in Bulacan province.

San Fernando Branch Bank Officer Ma. Lourdes Laconsay said the Paleng-QR Plus is one of the strategies of BSP to boost its digitization initiatives for the payment system of the country by 50 percent or above.

She clarified that consumers may still pay in cash after the launching of the project.

Laconsay explained that Paleng-QR Plus serves as an option that operates cashless transactions.

Financial service providers, like the one used in the Paleng-QR Plus, shall be authorized by BSP to transact through digital payments under Republic Act 11127, otherwise known as the National Payment Systems Act of 2018.

A QR Code is just one of the popular digital solutions authorized by the BSP. It also includes electronic fund transfers, electronic bill payments and auto-debit arrangements.

This is part of BSP’s expanded supervisory powers to all financial institutions such as payment system operators, money service businesses and credit-granting businesses as mandated by Republic Act 11211, otherwise known as the New Central Bank Act of 2019.

The BSP will work with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on the digitalization and modernization of public markets in Bulacan under the agency's Huwarang Palengke program in which the San Rafael Public Market was recognized as a model in the small public market category in 2023.