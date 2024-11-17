BSP urges LGUs to adopt cashless transactions

APALIT — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has urged local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga to initiate financial technology by promoting cashless transactions within their respective areas.

Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, BSP Deputy Governor for Regional Operations and Advocacy Sector, said cashless transactions offer a safer way for both vendors and customers to conduct business.

“When you do digital payments, you eliminate the risk of receiving counterfeit money, and it is also more convenient since there’s no need to worry about giving change,” Romulo-Puyat said.

To encourage LGUs to adopt cashless transactions, the BSP and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) are introducing the PalengQR PH Plus program in different cities and towns.

The program encourages market vendors, public utility vehicle drivers, and business owners to promote digital transactions by using dedicated QR codes.

On Friday, November 15, 2024, the BSP and DILG partnered with the local government of Apalit in launching the program in the municipality.

Apalit is the fifth LGU in Pampanga to launch the program after the cities of San Fernando, Mabalacat and Angeles, and municipality of Guagua.

Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr. said the municipality is ready to "elevate its financial transactions to the next level."

“Maglelevel-up po ang bayan ng Apalit. Kung dati ay naghahanap pa ng barya at kung ano-ano, ngayon may option na to go digital,” Tetangco said.

The ceremonial launching was also attended by BSP Chairman of the Monetary Board and Governor Eli Remolona Jr., former President now second district Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, former BSP Governor Amando Tetangco Jr., and other local officials.