Budget cut looms in Mexico town

MEXICO — The proposed supplemental budget of Mexico Mayor Ruding Gonzales is set to be slashed by more than half by the Sangguniang Bayan (SB).

During a council session on Monday, the SB Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, chaired by Councilor Rex Calma, approved on second reading its recommendation to reduce Supplemental Budget No. 6 from ?21,713,484 to ?12,113,484.

Some programs, including the compensation of hundreds of job order (JO) employees and the allocation for the local government employees’ Christmas party celebration will be affected if the budget is slashed, Calma claimed.

He said that the recommendation to reduce the budget was based on the committee’s assessment that allocating funds for the salaries of hundreds of employees is not "the most strategic" in terms of resources use.

“Hindi kayang paswelduhan ng budget ng munisipyo ang ganyan karaming empleyado, lalo na kung hindi naman sila nagtatrabaho para sa bayan. Instead na ipasweldo sa mga JO o gamitin sa engrandeng Christmas party, ilagay nalang po ang pondo sa proyekto na pakikinabangan ng tao,” Calma said.

Gonzales declined to comment on the issue as of press time.

He however assured the employees of the local government that he will continue the Christmas tradition using his personal funds, with the support of Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. and his family.