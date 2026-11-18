Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Goddes Hope Libiran, who proudly calls Pampanga her home, has once again earned national recognition after placing among the three highest-rated government strategic communicators in the latest Boses ng Bayan Index of Governance (IOG) survey.

Libiran registered an 86.3% rating, placing third in numerical scores among 12 government communicators nationwide and securing a spot in the survey’s highest ranking tier, according to results released by RPMD Foundation Inc. on November 17, 2026.

She joined Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano, who received 87.8%, and Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro, who obtained 86.5%, in the survey’s Rank 1 tier.

The latest recognition adds to Libiran’s previously reported No. 1 rankings in RPMD assessments, reflecting a record of favorable public perceptions of her work in government communications.

A CONSISTENT PRESENCE IN NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS ASSESSMENTS

Libiran previously topped RPMD’s September 2023 assessment of government communicators with an 88% rating, as reported by The Philippine Star and Pampanga-based CLTV36.

In April 2024, the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) also reported that Libiran ranked first in RPMD’s Boses ng Bayan annual assessment, receiving an 89.7% job-performance rating.

MAKING GOVERNMENT BUDGET INFORMATION ACCESSIBLE

As DBM Undersecretary overseeing the Department’s Communications and Public Relations Group, Libiran is responsible for strategic communications and public information initiatives concerning national budget policies, expenditure priorities, and government financial management.

Her office handles the communication of technical budget matters, including proposed appropriations, funding releases, fiscal policies, and government programs affecting Filipino communities.

The importance of this work was highlighted in RPMD’s latest assessment, which identified public financial communication as an essential component of government transparency and accountability.

According to the foundation, transparency in public finance requires more than publishing figures. Budget information must also be understandable, accessible, and open to public scrutiny.

The assessment emphasized that government communicators play a critical role in helping citizens understand policy decisions, examine public spending priorities, and seek clarification on matters affecting public welfare.

Libiran holds a Master of Strategic Public Relations from the University of Sydney, where she studied as an Australia Awards scholar, and a Master’s degree in Media Leadership from the University of Cumbria.

Her professional background combines academic training in strategic communications with experience in public information, media relations, and government service.

NATIONWIDE SURVEY OF 10,000 REGISTERED VOTERS

The November 2026 Boses ng Bayan survey was conducted from November 2 to 8, involving 10,000 registered voters across the Philippines.

According to RPMD, respondents were drawn from different geographical areas and socioeconomic groups, with results weighted according to registered-voter distributions.

The survey reported a nationwide margin of error of ±1.0 percentage point at a 95% confidence level, although actual precision may vary depending on sampling design and weighting.

The assessment covered President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., congressional leaders, Cabinet officials, and 12 government strategic communicators representing major national institutions.

Other officials included in the communicators’ assessment were DOJ Assistant Secretary Polo Martinez, DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, DepEd Assistant Secretary Cilette Liboro, and PCO Undersecretary Mon Ilagan.

RPMD grouped the 12 communicators into five ranking tiers, with IOG ratings ranging from 80.1% to 87.8%.

The foundation clarified that the results reflect public perceptions during the survey period rather than a definitive measure of professional competence. Small differences in numerical ratings should likewise not automatically be considered statistically significant.

The latest recognition draws attention to the growing importance of government communicators in ensuring that public policies, budget decisions, and institutional actions are explained clearly and responsibly to the Filipino people.