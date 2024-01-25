Build up faith: testimonies that world of spirits exists

For ages, people have been in search of the fountain of youth and immortality. These, even as daily lives are fueled by the pursuit of everything that makes living pleasurable.

The objects of such searches have always been there and Christians, especially Catholics, declare so in their church worships. In the Apostle’s Creed, it’s all summarized in the last phrase “life everlasting.”

But most in this world are so overwhelmed by the senses that declarations in the spiritual realm end up as fleeting religious sentimentalities, the realities being what can be perceived by the bodily senses, here and now.

Yet we are not short of reliable affirmations that the spiritual realities do exist: there is some kind of fountain of youth, there is immortality, and life everlasting can be lived with pleasures even beyond the configuration of any earth-strapped imagination.

Many people have seen the spiritual world, after literally dying briefly in cases popularly called near-death experience (NDE).

Spiritdaily.com recently quoted Fr. Raymond A. Moody, a famous researcher in the field of NDE. as having declared that: “over the years I have discovered NDErs with all sorts of religious backgrounds. Some people tell me that before the experience they didn’t believe in God. Others say that they were very religious. The interesting this is that after the NDE, the effect seems to be the same: people who weren’t overly religious before the experience say afterward they do believe in God and have an appreciation for the spiritual, as do the people who believed in God all along.”

Most prominent doctors and scientists who have experienced NDE are no exception. Such is the case of noted neurosurgeon Dr. Eben Alexander who survived being virtually body-dead for days for meningitis, to later record his heavenly out-of-body experience, including an encounter with a deceased sister, in his best-selling book Proof of Heaven.

The recent messages from Our Lord Jesus, the Blessed Mother, St. Michael among other personalities from Heaven remind mankind that each one was made for everlasting life, not the spurts of pleasure, fame, power on earth. This, to bolster our ability to face a pending apocalypse, because not enough conversion has happened despite repeated warnings mostly through mystics of our times.

With the fortifying assurance that there is everlasting life in wait for each, I am again sharing more recent messages from Heaven.

On Jan. 20, 2024, the Blessed Mother told mystic Pedro Regis:

“Dear children, I love you and I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion. Be obedient to my call. Take care of your spiritual life and be like Jesus in everything. I know each one of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you. Thick darkness will come over the House of God. A dangerous bird will run away from the eagle. Be attentive. Do not let anything lead you away from the truth.

“Courage! The future will be better for men and women of faith. Whatever happens, do not turn away from Jesus and His true Church. Give me your hands and I will lead you on a safe path. Onward in defense of the truth! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”

Also to Pedro last Jan. 16, the Blessed Mother said:

“Dear children, you are heading towards a future in which the truth will be present in few places. Wolves are being nourished and will attack in the future. They will find open doors and will wound those who love and defend the truth.

“Pray. Only through the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Accept the Gospel of my Jesus and embrace the true teachings of His Church. Do not forget: in your hands, the Holy Rosary and the Holy Scripture; in your hearts, the love of truth.

“ Courage! Nothing is lost. Whoever trusts in the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat. Go forward along the path that I have shown to you. At this moment I am making an extraordinary shower of graces fall upon you from Heaven. Rejoice, for your names are already written in Heaven.

“Be faithful to Jesus. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.” (End of quote.)

Amidst warnings that another epidemic and other sufferings will overwhelm the world, I am sharing again the following message of St. Michael the Archangel through third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Sept. 30, 2023:

“Beloved children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I come to you by order of the Trinity. I call you to pray in unity for humanity and for the Synod to be held soon. I call you to pray for all the rulers of the nations. I call you to pray for each of your brothers and sisters, especially for those who are living in spiritual alienation.

“Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, do you wish to remain at peace? Work and act in the Divine Will: you must not merely feel inner peace but live it. It is urgent that you distinguish the signs of the times from what is provoked by human beings through the misuse of technology.

“The earth is shaking in one place or another: tectonic faults are in movement at this moment. In emanating flares towards earth, the sun interferes with the Earth and strong earthquakes will shake the planet. [

“Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, strengthen your immune system; a new disease is coming with greater force. For protection use the Good Samaritan Oil . Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pay attention! Help one another when faced with signs of illness! The respiratory system is very much under attack at this time and will be so in the future.

“ Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, weapons have been manufactured that are more dangerous than those already in existence, for use against humanity itself – weapons of great range and danger for the human race, deadly weapons. The powers will use these weapons against their brothers, unaware that a great power possesses a weapon that devastates everything it touches and will make its enemies retreat. Great terror will come in the midst of war and cause thousands of lives to be lost: dust will cause death.

“Place the Saint Benedict medal on the door of your house for protection; however, what will stop the enemy of the soul and his henchmen is purity in human beings. Being in a state of grace is indispensable, otherwise it will be difficult for you to obtain the protection that comes from our King and Lord Jesus Christ, and from our Queen and Mother. Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, you must remain on alert regarding events. Use sacramentals, not forgetting usage of the scapular.”