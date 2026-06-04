Building collapse victims get psychosocial support

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Region III (DSWD-3) continues to provide psychosocial support and other forms of assistance to the workers and families affected by the building collapse in Barangay Balibago in Angeles City.

DSWD-3 Regional Director Venus F. Rebuldela said the agency has been monitoring the situation to ensure timely and appropriate interventions for affected individuals.

She said the agency prioritizes Psychosocial First Aid, aimed at helping survivors and families cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the incident.

These services are intended to assist affected individuals in dealing with grief, trauma, and stress brought about by the tragedy, Rebuldela added.

As of June 3, the DSWD-3 said it had extended some P1.145 million worth of assistance to affected individuals and families.

The aid package included P10,000 in financial assistance each for 54 beneficiaries, transportation assistance for 10 individuals; and the distribution of 53 family food packs, 53 hygiene kits, and 21 sleeping kits.

The agency has also provided burial assistance to the victims' families and processing additional requests from other affected individuals.