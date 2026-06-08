BUILDINGS IN ANGELES CITY

Sometime back in the mid-sixties Marlon Mansion hotel was the only tall building in Balibago, Angeles City. Then Vietnam war raged and nearby by Clark Air Base as launching pad of war matériels and GIs became exceptionally busy. This resulted into a growing demand for hotels and apartments. Over the years, slowly but surely, the city positioned itself as worthy of real estate investment.

Angeles City continue to grow. It's evolving into a real busy metropolitan. It has more or less half million actual residential population. Daytime population baloons to more than a million as people from different towns and provinces motor to the city. Today, its more than 6,000 hectares continue to be a preferred choice for investors.

Then suddenly in the early morning of May 23, a 10-storey condominium hotel on Teodoro street in Balibago the accident happened. The top portion of the building collapsed killing several people. Ensued an investigation and lapses were discovered and it started with an enacted ordinance by Angeles City Council voting unanimously by way of extending an exemption to the construction of the building with mandated regulations. No need now to point fingers to blame, because it won’t resurrect to life the bodies of the 28 victims including a mother and her baby trapped inside the rubbles. (Bahala na konsensiya ninyo at huwag sanang maging lason sa pamilya ninyo kung kumita ang sino mang taong gobyerno at nakinabang diyan).

There's still a strong demand for urban dwellers so more high rise condominiums are expected to be built to accommodate them. Rockwell condominiums of the Lopezes and Veloce of Rogie Ayson in Barangay Cutcut are now in their near completion. SMDC of the Sy family are about to complete construction of condominium units in the Timog area in Barangay Pampang. May we ask if these buildings underwent and followed strict procedures as provided for the building code? ( O,baka pinagkakitaan na naman ng masisiba). Just asking. Are there any recent buildings given exemptions?

In the eighties, Barangay Cuayan was the least populated among the 33 barangays of the city. Today, month after month new subdivisions, buildings and commercial establishments are being built. It was once a sleepy barrio with only few houses dotting both sides of the road and in few years it morphed into a commercial area. One local businessman, Willie Tan and his son,lawyer Ryan are currently developing a wide area for a medium class subdivision.See to it your buildings are safe.

The Korean businessmen who partnered with the locals and others with dummies established hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, massage parlors and nightclubs outside the now very popular Korean Town in Barangay Anunas. Night life shifted from the Barangay Balibago area to Barangay Malabanias and Anunas. We are witnessing business activities in this area never witnessed before. Before the departure of the American servicemen from nearby Clark Air Force Base in 1991, the above mentioned places were not for tourists but places for souvenir hunters. How time flew!