Bulacan bares plans to help CL become a ‘super region’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The provincial government of Bulacan has outlined its plans to help make Central Luzon a "super region."

During the recent fourth quarter meeting of the Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation Inc. (CLGCFI), Governor Daniel Fernando said that the core of the plan is to achieve balance between progress and environment.

He added that this is aimed to achieve the vision of Central Luzon becoming a super region as envisioned in 2006 under the then administration of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The former president issued Executive Order 561 that year, reclassifying Central Luzon as Urban Luzon Beltway that positions the region as a transportation and logistics hub.

As the North-South Commuter Railway, MRT 7, and modern North Luzon Expressway are underway, Fernando said it is time for the provincial government to focus on achieving the balance between development and environmental protection.

The governor added that to realize the super region vision, the provincial government will establish a waste-to-energy facility in San Ildefonso town.

The project is expected to avert any garbage crisis that may result in the possible closure of the Kalangitan landfill in Tarlac.

This will be complemented by three water impounding facilities in Donya Remedios Trinidad and Calumpit towns.

The Capitol issued a directive to future establishments to have water impounding facilities to help address flooding and protect small enterprises and the agriculture and industrial sectors that provide jobs to residents in Bulacan.

"Magiging balewala ang mga sangkap na ito ng isang Super Region kung matatabunan lamang ng mga problema sa basura, baha, kapayapaan at kaayusan at ng mga sakit," Fernando said.

For her part, CLGCFI president Tarlac Governor Susan Yap said the plans of Bulacan should be emulated by other provinces in Central Luzon.

She said these plans will achieve the super region vision and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.