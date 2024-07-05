Bulacan cold exam facility in to operate by 2025 - DA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Thursday that its Cold Examination Facility for Agriculture or CEFA in Bulacan province will operate by January or February 2025.

A CEFA is a sanitary phytosanitary inspection facility for imported animals, fish, plants, and other agricultural products.

Other CEFA shall be established in Subic, Manila, Davao, and General Santos City, with a budget of about P1.2 billion to complement the need for more stringent border control measures to prevent the entry and spread of African Swine fever (ASF) and other diseases, such as bird flu and Q fever.

The agency also announced that the country will soon have access to vaccines from Vietnam against ASF.

“The vaccine from Vietnam really works. So, that solves our problem,” said Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr.

He added that they expect to receive the approval of its commercial trial from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in two weeks, to be followed by its commercial distribution.

“FDA and the DA are working very closely on this. Our teamwork is good,” Laurel said.

Last April, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said that he will procure ASF vaccines from Vietnam and is eyeing to roll out the immunization shots within June or July this year.

The country has been grappling with ASF since confirming in 2019 the first outbreak of the animal disease.

The ASF has resulted in a reduction of domestic hog population, causing instability in the pork market in the country.

Last year, the DA recommended the AVAC vaccine from Vietnam for the issuance of certificate of product registration from the FDA following positive results of its trial in Luzon.

The testing was done in six areas in Luzon from March to May 2023, with a 100-percent production of antibodies and no reported side effects among four- to 10-week-old hogs.