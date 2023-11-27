Bulacan cops seize P963-K marijuana

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Anti-illegal drug operatives of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office seized close to P1-million worth of marijuana in two separate operations on Friday, November 24, 2024.

Colonel Relly Arnedo, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, disclosed that the operations were carried out by authorities in Barangay Pinagbakahan, Balagtas town.

In Balagtas town, Arnedo said police arrested two suspected drug dealers and confiscated six kilograms of dried marijuana worth P720,000, the marked money and a motorcycle from one alias "Glenn" during the operation.

Meanwhile, the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Balagtas police arrested one alias Reyvin, 25, and seized 2.03 kilograms of dried marijuana worth some P243,600 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Santol.

The suspects and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.