Bulacan gets P20B new investments in 2023

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO ---The province of Bulacan attracted some P20-billion worth of new investments in 2023.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said this will create up to 200,000 direct and indirect jobs for locals and workers from nearby provinces.

The DTI disclosed that the fresh investments include expansion projects of two real estate firms namely the P167.24-million Venezia Townhomes 2 in Santa Maria and the 126.35-million Farm Masters Village Phase 3 in San Miguel.

Another project is the development of a vegetable greenhouse facility in a 22-hectare of land in San Rafael town that is envisioned to be the largest in the country.

Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. invested P1 billion under a joint venture with Israeli-firm LR Group which will be part of the planned Metro Manila Greenhouse Vegetable Production Project. A similar facility will also rise in Laguna.

Investors from Changsha City in the People’s Republic of China also poured in US$254.82 million or P15 billion worth of investments in the province, whose facilities will rise in the 400-hectare Bulacan Mega City.

These include US$180 million for the construction of an assembly line of vehicles of Foton Philippines by Beiqi Foton Motor Co.,Ltd. and the United Asia Automotive Group Inc., US$40 million Cooperation Contract for Import of Philippine Aquatic Products by Hunan Babaili Holding Group and Philippines Hujie Seafood Trading Company, US$18 million real estate joint venture of Broad Group Co., Ltd. and the RGJ Real Estate Company, US$16.82 million dealer shop of Excavator equipment of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. and the Nextgen Construction and Development Corporation.

The provincial government-owned and operated complex is at the crossroads of Pandi, Bocaue and Balagtas towns, which is accessible via North Luzon Expressway.