Bulacan is top agri province in C. Luzon

The province of Bulacan has been recognized by the Department of Agriculture (DA) as the top performing province in Central Luzon last year.

The agency said the province is consistent in its performance in the rice production program.

Bulacan recorded the highest percentage of farmers following ecological farming practices, the highest percentage of farmers undergoing training in modern agricultural technology, and the highest yield increase among farmers who received technical assistance.

The DA said Bulacan recorded the highest percentage of farmers participating in the crop insurance program, the highest number of farmers participating in farmer field schools, and the highest percentage of farmers who successfully diversified their crops.

The province also achieved the highest percentage of farmers who obtained organic certification, the highest percentage of farmers who successfully sold their products, and the highest percentage of farmers who follow climate-smart agriculture practices, the agency added.