Buntis Congress held in Magalang town

The local government unit (LGU) of Magalang recently hosted a conference for pregnant women.

Mayor Malu Paras Lacson said the LGU's annual "Buntis Congress" aims to provide education, medical services, and emotional support to pregnant women.

“Through the Buntis Congress, we empower mothers with the knowledge and care they need to bring life safely into the world,” Lacson said.

The participants also received free prenatal check-ups, vitamins, and counseling sessions.

Games, raffles, and interactive learning activities added to the supportive and festive atmosphere, highlighting the community’s commitment to caring for mothers-to-be, the mayor said.

Lacson added that the annual Buntis Congress is organized by the Municipal Health Office and part of Magalang’s initiatives to strengthen public health programs and well-being of women and children in the community.