Business groups to hold 2026 Joint Kick-Off Mixer

The Pampanga Chamber Commerce of Industry, Inc. (PamCham), American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham Philippines) North Luzon, Clark Investors and Locators Association (CILA), Hotels And Restaurants Association of Pampanga (HARP), and Metro Angeles Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (MACCII) will gather on January 29 for the 2026 Joint Kick-Off Mixer.

The event was designed for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to come together for an evening of meaningful networking, collaboration, and inspiration.

The gathering will allow participants to expand their networks with top business leaders across industries,

explore new partnerships and collaboration opportunities, and gain insights and inspiration to jumpstart a successful year

The activity will be held at the Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort from 5:30 PM to 8 PM.

Registration fee for the 2026 Joint Kick-Off Mixer is P1,800 for members and P2,200 for non-members. Registration could be made via https://forms.gle/VkvCsn1D3JULoin16

"This is more than just a mixer—it’s a launchpad for growth, innovation, and strategic connections. Where leaders meet, ideas flourish, and the year begins with momentum!" the groups said.