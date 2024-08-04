Metro Home Improvement Store opens in Marquee Mall Angeles

Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) has opened its first Metro Home Improvement store at Marquee Mall in Angeles City.

It brings a well-curated range of essential home improvement and enhancement products closer to homes.

The Metro Home Improvement store, covering 1,000 square meters, is designed to cater to homeowners and DIY (do it yourself) enthusiasts.

It offers a broad selection of hardware, lawn and garden, car care, pet care, appliances, electronics, appliances, housewares, and storage solutions, all organized in clearly marked sections for convenient shopping.

The store features several exclusive brands and product lines, along with interactive displays and appliance demonstration areas designed to elevate the shopping experience.

Customers will benefit from vendor partnerships and exclusive collaborations for regular promo offers and unique finds, making shopping equally a rewarding experience.

(MRSGI) operates a total of 64 branches across Luzon and the Visayas under the store formats Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, and Metro Value Mart.