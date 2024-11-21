Businesses, traders may avail of Landbank lending program

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced that businesses and entrepreneurs in Central Luzon affected by economic challenges or natural disasters may avail of the Community Assistance and Reintegration Support or CARES Plus lending program.

The LandBank said the lending program aims to help local businesses recover and grow by providing affordable financing options.

Under the program, micro small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, or corporations may borrow money to help them restore their regular business operations.

The loans can be used for working capital, equipment purchases, business expansion, or recovery efforts, the Landbank said.

The bank added that electric distribution utilities may also borrow under the program to continue supplying electricity to their consumers, provided that they will not burden the public with sudden increase in charges.

Eligible borrowers may avail of the loan up to 80 percent of the total cost of their projects, either for repair or capital expenditures.

Electric distribution utilities may borrow for their short-term working capital for generation and distribution expenses.