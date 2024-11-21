Businesses, traders may avail of Landbank lending program

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced that businesses and entrepreneurs in Central Luzon affected by economic challenges or natural disasters may avail of the Community Assistance and Reintegration Support or CARES Plus lending program.
The LandBank said the lending program aims to help local businesses recover and grow by providing affordable financing options.
Under the program, micro small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, or corporations may borrow money to help them restore their regular business operations.
The loans can be used for working capital, equipment purchases, business expansion, or recovery efforts, the Landbank said.
The bank added that electric distribution utilities may also borrow under the program to continue supplying electricity to their consumers, provided that they will not burden the public with sudden increase in charges.
Eligible borrowers may avail of the loan up to 80 percent of the total cost of their projects, either for repair or capital expenditures.
Electric distribution utilities may borrow for their short-term working capital for generation and distribution expenses.
CARES Plus offers a seven percent interest rate per annum which is payable within five to 10 years.
Borrowers have the option to pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually, depending on the businesses’ cashflow.
Prospective borrowers should have a LandBank account because this is where the proceeds of the loan will be released.
To prevent scams, the bank assesses based on the classification of the borrower’s business and other evidence to prove that they need the amount they are borrowing.
Landbank reminded borrowers that they need to pay the loan, and advises clients on how they can cooperate in a prudent way to prevent them from borrowing too much.
The bank assured businesses that it has enough funds to help speed up their recovery, especially with the successive typhoons that hit the country.
“We are giving two years from the declaration of a state of calamity or disaster for our prospective borrowers to avail of the LandBank CARES program," it said.
Interested individuals and groups may visit the nearest LandBank lending center to complete their application process and submit their requirements, or visit their website at www.landbank.com or through their official social media pages.