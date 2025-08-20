Businessman pushes for reforms in DPWH

Businessman Rene G. Romero has called for reforms in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to address alleged corruption in infrastructure projects.

Romero issued the statement amid discussions on alleged irregularities linked to government flood control projects.

“We commend President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for directing investigations into flood control projects. This bold initiative is a crucial first step. But unless the DPWH itself is reformed and its officials held fully accountable, corruption in infrastructure will persist,” Romero said.

He said that DPWH must uphold its mandate to ensure the quality and integrity of government infrastructure.

Romero called for accountability for officials involved in the reported irregularities and substandard projects.

“Above all else, the DPWH bears the greatest responsibility because it is mandated to safeguard taxpayers’ money and ensure that government projects are sound, durable, and truly beneficial to the people,” he said.

The businessman criticized the agency for allegedly approving overpriced contracts and defective projects.

“Roads deteriorate within months, flood control projects fail to function, and billions are wasted all because DPWH officials, from the top executives down to the lowest inspectors, fail in their duty to enforce integrity and quality. These are not mere lapses. They are systemic betrayals of public trust,” Romero said.

He claimed that corruption thrives because of the agency’s tolerance, with both contractors and legislators benefiting from the system.

“While some contractors deliberately overprice and cut corners, they cannot thrive without DPWH’s consent. No corruption would prosper in government projects if DPWH officials refused to tolerate it,” he said.

Romero said that Filipinos deserve infrastructure projects built with transparency, integrity, and genuine public service.