Bustos files CoC for 4th district rep

CITY SAN FERNANDO — Patrol Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos filed his certificate of candidacy for congressman of the province’s fourth district on Monday, October 7.

Bustos said he decided to run for congressman after what he observed during his consultations with the people over the past year, highlighting their needs and concerns.

“After a year of consultation and visiting the people, nakita ko po ang sitwasyon ng mga tao. Hindi po natin matatanggap ang puro kahirapan. Kaya sa loob ng isang taon, kasama na po natin ngayon ang mga halos lahat ng mga barangay officials at political leaders sa distrito. It’s because the people are already looking for a genuine change,” he said.

If elected, Bustos vowed implement programs that will uplift the lives of the people and solve the perennial flooding problem in the district.

Bustos was accompanied by his son, reelectionist Masantol Mayor Ton-Ton Bustos, and political leaders in the eight towns of the district.