Shopping is not bad. In fact, shopping for food, clothing, and household items is essential

to maintain a basic standard of living. The key word there is ‘essential’. Shopping becomes ugly when it is excessive. There is even a behavioral problem called compulsive buying disorder (CBD), characterized by excessive shopping cognitions and buying behavior that leads to distress or impairment.

In the United States, there is a day when people indulge in a shopping spree. It’s called Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving. On this day, stores traditionally offer limited discounts on a wide variety of goods to attract shoppers. The massive influx of shoppers on Black Friday sometimes lead to crowded stores creating chaos. There are ugly scenes of shoppers scrambling, fighting and grabbing at goods.

One man decided to “fight back”. Ted Dave, a Canadian artist, started an anti-consumerism day in 1992 to combat Black Friday. It’s called Buy Nothing Day (BND), a day of protest against consumerism. It encourages people not to shop for one day. It happens the day after Thanksgiving, which is on November 24 this year. Today, BND is being observed not just in the United States and Canada but in many countries around the world.

Many activities are held on BND like zombie marches through malls, organizing credit card cutting and shopoholic clinics. There are also people who form long lines pushing empty shopping carts around stores. The goal of BND isn't just about changing shopping habits for one day, it’s about starting a lasting lifestyle commitment to consuming less and producing less waste.

Excessive shopping, while good for the economy, is bad for the pocket and the environment. Production of goods requires a lot of non-renewable resources like water, oil and minerals. Manufacturing and hauling activities cause air, water and land pollution and contribute to climate change.

Reducing consumption will help the planet and our finances. Buy less stuff. Focus on needs, not wants. Resist impulse buying. The less you buy, the less money you spend, and the less impact to the environment. Buying fewer things means a little more money in the bank and a little less pollution in the world.

Try to check closets, cabinets and garages. You will be surprised to find out that there are a lot of things you bought that are still there, wrapped in plastic and unused. It’s time to pause and acknowledge that there is a lot of stuff we can live without.

May we realize too that personal happiness doesn't revolve around material objects. According to many researchers, strong social relationships are the most important contributor to enduring happiness for most people. Those who are happiest generally devote a great amount of time to their family, friends, and colleagues. God, of course, is the ultimate source of happiness.