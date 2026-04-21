Buy LPG from accredited dealers: DTI to consumers

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has warned consumers to purchase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from legitimate and accredited dealers to ensure safety and product quality.

The agency urged the public to be cautious when buying products amid rising fuel costs.

DTI said LPG bought from authorized distributors are guaranteed with correct weight and pricing.

Aside from these, the products have undergone proper safety checks and comply with existing standards.

DTI added that consumers should check key indicators of safe and quality LPG.

Cylinders must be properly sealed, free from defects such as rust or leaks, and should bear required markings.

These include the Philippine Standard (PS) mark, brand name, date of manufacture and testing, capacity and tare weight, serial or code number, and the manufacturing country.

The agency advised the public to verify accredited LPG manufacturers and dealers through the Department of Energy (DOE) website to ensure they are purchasing from legitimate sources.

DTI warned that the risk of LPG-related incidents may increase during the summer season due to heat exposure and improper handling.

Households and establishments are urged to store LPG tanks properly, keep them away from direct sunlight or heat sources, and regularly check for leaks.

DTI Regional Director Edna Dizon underscored the importance of consumer vigilance.

“We urge the public to always prioritize safety by purchasing LPG only from accredited dealers. Ensuring that cylinders meet the required standards not only protects households but also prevents potential hazards, especially during the summer season,” Dizon said.