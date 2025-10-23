BWSI marks 3rd year of reforestation drive

Executives and employees of the Balibago Waterworks System, Inc. planted 1,000 fruit-bearing trees at the Sapangbato watershed recently.

The activity is part of the water firm's commitment to the Adopt-A-Watershed Reforestation Program (AWRP), an advocacy spearheaded by the Abacan River and Angeles Watershed Advocacy Council, Inc. (ARAW-ACI).

Balibago Waterworks President Criselle Alejandro said the company has adopted a 10-hectare area in Sitio Balaru, Barangay Sapangbato since 2022 under its Project 10,000, which aims to plant 10,000 trees from 2022 to 2029.

According to Alejandro, the initiative helps preserve watersheds crucial for water security and environmental protection.

Since the program’s launching on October 11, 2022, Balibago Waterworks has planted a total of 4,000 forest and fruit-bearing trees, including bamboos.

ARAW-ACI said the AWRP encourages private organizations to adopt at least one hectare of land at the watershed and plant a minimum of 1,000 trees, with a commitment to ensure their survival within three years.

The AWRP is carried out in partnership with the Angeles City local government, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and the Kapatirang Aetas ng Angeles-Porac para sa Kalikasan at Agrikultura (KAAPKA).