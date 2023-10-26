By all means, let’s elevate teachers’ status

FOR SO LONG, our teachers have been toiling under the most challenging circumstances with the accompanying pressure of giving our learners and student populace the quality of education worth mentioning to be at par with the rest of the world.

And yet, they remain secondary in our priorities, deprived of decent salaries and emoluments given the other sectors of government service.

They toil long and hard, working beyond regular hours, riding bancas to reach the schools and learners waiting in far away places, carrying instructional materials and supplies so that the learners may be well enlightened and cared for.

They are substitute parents looking after each and every student, hoping that their sacrifices may bear good fruit in the years to come.

We owe our teachers a debt of gratitude fo enlightening us during our formative years. Whether we acknowledge it or not, they have contributed immensely into what we have been or have accomplished. They have guided us through both pleasant and unpleasant years.

We may consider hearing their petition for salary increases, so as to assuage their demand to maintain their families decently and for them to stay in the country rather than seek job opportunities overseas.

It is not too difficult to include their demand for salary increases as we did to other sectors of the military and government service. All what is needed is the willingness to factor in their demands into our national budget, period.

# # #

We have celebrated Teachers’ month, in a tribute to our mentors for their unselfish rendition of service. It is but right to go beyond perfunctory ceremony and recognize deeply their contribution to nation building.

Paying lip service to our teachers/mentors is a good act but catering to their demands and needs is a better option.

We salute our teachers and recognize their heroic deeds!