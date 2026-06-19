BYD Kicks Off Tech Tour in Clark, Unveils Special Preview of the BYD Atto 2 DM-i

BYD Cars Philippines has opened the BYD Tech Tour at SM City Clark, bringing its latest innovations in electric mobility to Central Luzon. Alongside the full BYD line up, guests are treated to an exclusive preview of the BYD Atto 2 DM-i variant ahead of its official launch. While keeping the specific vehicle features under wraps, the special first look gives attendees a first-hand glimpse of BYD's latest subcompact SUV.

“Clark is a strategic hub for the brand to bring electric mobility closer to more Filipinos. As the gateway to Central Luzon, we are activating our regional presence to help drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. With the BYD Tech Tour, we are showcasing that electrified mobility is here, accessible and convenient wherever you are in the country,” says Bob Palanca, Managing Director of BYD Cars Philippines.

Beyond the Atto 2 preview, the Tech Tour serves as a massive interactive showcase of BYD's electrified lineup with tech modules, virtual reality experiences and complimentary refreshments. Visitors can explore static display units of the brand’s bestsellers including the BYD Seagull, the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, Seal 5 DM-i, Sealion 5 DM-i, Tang DM-i, and the newly launched Sealion 7, with knowledgeable product specialists ready to assist. For those looking to experience BYD's electrified mobility firsthand,the full BYD lineup is available for test-drive onsite.

The Tech Tour also highlights the debut of the all-new BYD App by VSI which is exclusively for customers of Valuesales Inc. with operated dealers at BYD Angeles, Clark, Pampanga, Calasiao, and Dagupan. Built from the ground up to redefine the vehicle ownership journey, this comprehensive companion app consolidates your entire digital garage into a single, intuitive platform.

Key features designed to keep your ownership experience right in the palm of your hands include:

Direct Assistance: Integrated Live Chat and Raise Support tools let you connect directly with the customer service team whenever a question arises.

Digital Glovebox: Say goodbye to paper clutter—your digital Owner's Manual and your official Vehicle OR/CR are now instantly accessible at any time.

Effortless Maintenance Booking: Schedule and manage your Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS) appointments seamlessly in just a few taps.

Community Rewards: A built-in Refer and Earn program actively rewards owners for welcoming friends and family into the rapidly growing BYD community.

As an exclusive treat for eventgoers, BYD is offering special promotional discounts during the Tech Tour. Customers who place a reservation for the Seal 5 Dynamic, Sealion 5, Sealion 6, or Tang DM-i will receive a Php 10,000 discount.

Starting June 19 until September 30, customers who purchase a BYD car will earn a chance to win various Apple devices in a raffle. The prizes include a MacBook Neo, a 13-inch iPad Air, an iPhone 17 Pro, AirPods 4, an Apple Watch Series 11, an iPhone 17, and an iPhone 17E. This raffle promo is exclusively available at Valuesales Inc. operated dealers in BYD Angeles, Clark, Pampanga, Calasiao, and Dagupan.Per DTI-Fair Trade Permit No. RIII-050, Series of 2026.

Experience the BYD Lineup at The BYD Tech Tour in SM City Clark starting Friday, June 19, to Sunday, June 21, 2026. The showcase is open to the public from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Friday, and from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.For more information, visit bydcarsph.com.

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Mobility Access Philippines Ventures, Inc. (MAPVI) is the official distributor of BYD passenger cars in the country. Operating under ACMobility, Ayala Corporation's mobility platform, BYD Cars Philippines accepts test drive bookings and reservations through its 81 authorized dealerships nationwide. Customers may also inquire through the brand’s official website, www.bydcarsphilippines.com, or the BYD Cars Philippines Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube social media accounts.

About ACMobility

ACMobility, a member of the Ayala Group, is one of the Philippines' most diversified mobility solutions providers and is the prime mover for the electrification of the country's mobility sector. The company is the official distributor and accredited importer of BYD passenger cars, offering a range of sustainable vehicle solutions and overseeing an expansive network of BYD dealerships nationwide. It is also the official distributor and accredited importer of Kia, offering innovative products spanning traditional to electrified powertrains, through a network spanning the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao regions.

Aside from automotive distribution, ACMobility also operates select dealerships of BYD and Kia, as well as the largest network of Isuzu dealerships in the country. The company most recently entered the luxury retail segment through the launch of select dealerships of DENZA, BYD's premium line of new energy vehicles. As an end-to-end mobility platform, ACMobility is also the master franchisor of the Bosch Car Service automotive workshop network, which offers “one-stop-shop” servicing across vehicle segments and powertrains.

In line with the company's thrust of leading the transition to an electrified and sustainable mobility ecosystem, ACMobility has been investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) in strategic locations throughout the country. The company's growing network of EVCS is spread across over 200 locations nationwide. At the same time, the company is also developing digital solutions that will allow individuals and businesses to easily access charging infrastructure and service centers.