CA affirms Ombudsman order dismissing Capil

The Court of Appeals 12th Division denied the petition for review filed by Jaime V. Capil in CA-G.R. SP No. 190546 and affirmed the decision and order of the Office of the Ombudsman, according to a 31-page decision promulgated on December 9, 2025.

The Court of Appeals decision stated that the Office of the Ombudsman, in its April 3, 2025 decision and May 26, 2025 order, found Capil guilty of gross neglect of duty and imposed the penalty of dismissal from service, with the accessory penalties of cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and perpetual disqualification from employment in government service.

The Office of the Ombudsman earlier stated that it found Capil guilty of gross neglect of duty in relation to issues involving a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in the municipality.

The decision further stated that Capil’s re-election to public office had no effect on his administrative liability, citing the abandonment of the condonation doctrine, and that the defense related to this issue was deemed inapplicable to his case.

The Court of Appeals also stated that it found no error on the part of the Office of the Ombudsman in rendering the assailed decision and resolution and denied the application for injunctive relief.

The decision was signed by Associate Justice Raymond Reynold R. Lauigan and concurred by Associate Justices Marie Christine Azcarraga-Jacob and Ma. Consejio M. Gengos-Ignalaga.