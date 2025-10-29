CAAP reminds 5.8M Undas travelers vs. bomb jokes

MANILA – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has reminded travelers not to make bomb jokes, as it placed all its personnel on heightened alert across all airports nationwide during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Huwag kayong gagawa ng bomb joke sa loob ng terminal o sa loob ng eroplano dahil maraming mapiperhuwisyong pasahero (Don't make bomb jokes inside the terminal or on the plane because many passengers will be inconvenienced),” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview on Tuesday.

Under Presidential Decree 1727, making bomb jokes or false bomb threats is a criminal offense and carries penalties of up to five years imprisonment, or a fine of up to PHP40,000, or both penalties combined.

Apolonio also urged passengers not to bring prohibited items to prevent delays, as CAAP expects 5.8 million travelers across 44 CAAP-operated commercial airports during the Undas holidays.

“Sa ngayon po nakahanda na iyong ating 44 CAAP commercially operating airports at heightened alert na lahat ng mga empleyado at coordinated na rin sa mga airline partners natin na magdagdag sila ng mga empleyado during these times (Right now, our 44 CAAP commercially operating airports are prepared and all employees are on heightened alert, and we have also coordinated with our airline partners to add more employees during these times),” he said.

He said airport security personnel, medical teams, and fire responders are on standby to provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

Apolonio also said airlines are adjusting operations by assigning larger aircraft to busy routes to accommodate increased demand.

He said Caticlan, Kalibo, Busuanga, Surigao and Zamboanga are among the popular destinations with the expected highest volume of passengers during Undas.

The government’s Oplan Biyaheng Ayos Undas 2025 will operate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 to ensure passenger safety and maintain efficient airport operations. (PNA)