Cadets inform Mayor V of PNPA admission test

Cadets from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), led by Lieutenant Colonel Joel Ilagan, Chief Examiner of the PNPA, paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Vilma Balle Caluag on Friday November 7, 2025, at the Executive Building.

Caluag welcomed and thanked the group for their dedication in serving and protecting the people.

Ilagan shared updates regarding the upcoming PNPA Cadet Admission Test (PNPACAT) 2025.

He sought Caluag’s assistance in disseminating the announcement to the public.

Ilagan explained that due to the potential escalation of “Uwan” to a Super Typhoon category and the possible effects it may bring, the PNPA has adjusted the dates and times of the applications and examinations, including the one to be held at the Pampanga High School.

PNPACAT 2025 at the Pampanga High School, CSFP

Exam Date: November 8, 2025 (instead of November 9, 2025)

Important reminders:

? The PNPA is accepting applicants until 5:00 PM today (November 7, 2025) at PHS Gymnasium

? Tomorrow, November 8, 2025, the PNPA will still accept walk-in applicants until 12:00 PM

? Qualified walk-in applicants will take the afternoon exam then

Requirement to bring:

- Walk-in Application Form

- 2x2 picture with name tag

- Photocopy of PSA birth certificate

- One (1) Valid ID

- Black ballpen and Monggol No.2 pencil

SEE FULL ADJUSTED SCHEDULE HERE:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578631384698

The PNPA said the adjustment of schedules aims to ensure the safety of examinees and personnel.

Applicants are encouraged to follow official PNPA platforms for updates. |via CSF Information Office