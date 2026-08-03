Cagayan Valley MSMEs earn P2.1M in Pampanga trade fair

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) from Cagayan Valley generated more than P2.1 million in cash and booked sales during the Regional Grand Bagsakan and 3rd Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) Negosyo Agraryo Fair 2026 held in Pampanga, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The agency said the four-day trade fair, held from July 11 to 14 at Ayala Malls Marquee in Angeles City, recorded P1.84 million in cash sales and more than P267,000 in booked sales.

More than 60 enterprises from Region 2 and six MSMEs from Pampanga, showcased products including fresh agricultural produce, processed food, coffee, cacao, handicrafts, furniture, home décor, and fashion accessories.

According to the DTI, the event also featured business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions that connected exhibitors with institutional buyers from the National Capital Region to explore potential supply agreements and expand their market reach.

The DTI said several participating enterprises initiated discussions for recurring supply contracts, while others gained market insights to help improve their products and meet buyer requirements.

The Regional Grand Bagsakan and 3rd CARP Negosyo Agraryo Fair 2026 was organized by DTI Region 2 in partnership with DAR Region 2 to strengthen market access and improve the competitiveness of rural enterprises.