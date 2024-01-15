Calaguas is new head of AVSEU3 advisory group

MABALACAT CITY -- A former executive of the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) and political tactician of Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has been elected as the new chairperson of the Aviation Security Unit 3- Regional Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (AVSEU3-RAGPTD).

IC Calaguas, who served as ClAC Vice President for Airport Operations from 2020 to 2022, was elected by the 16-member advisory group on January 12 at a meeting held at Hotel Seoul.

Calaguas replaced the pioneering chairman, Dr. Irineo “Bong” Alvaro whose term has expired.

Calaguas thanked Alvaro for "organizing the advisory group and for putting the best people together, who are all committed in assisting the aviation security group."

She also appealed to all the group's members for continued commitment and dedication.

Calaguas, at the same time, emphasized the need for private-public partnerships.

“I had a chance to work for a law enforcement agency. I saw first hand na kulang na kulang ang resources ng ating law enforcers,” said Calaguas, who also worked for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as acting deputy director general from 2017 to 2020.

Dr. Lucia Hipolito, from the Academe Sector, was elected as Vice Chairman for external affairs.

Other members of the AVSEG-AGTD are Rowena Medina, Health; Atty. Hoven Bolislis, NAPOLCOM; Pastor Marcial Curambao, Religious; Pastor Fernando Nunag, Religous; Erwin Dematera, Business; William Staughton, Business; Dr. Rommel Manwong, Academe; Maximo Gulmayo, Business; Jocelyn Manansala, Business; Imelda Sanchez, Government; Erwin Dizon, Business; Glenn Derrick Dee, Government; and Eric Jimenez, Media.

Alvaro will remain chairman emeritus of the group.

The advisory group is tasked to assist the AVSEU3 to carry out their duties and to fulfill the group's mission and vision in compliance with the PNP's P.A.T.R.O.L Plan 2030.