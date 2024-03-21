Calamansi farmers in NE get processing facility

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture for Central Luzon (DA) in Region 3 turned over a calamansi processing and cold storage facility to the Lucky Farmers Association (LFA) in Barangay Calawagan, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

They were given one unit of Calamansi Processing Facility and Calamansi Juice Extractor/Juicer worth P1,466,622.06 and one unit of vegetable cold storage facility worth P 2,632,718.65.

With the help of the facilities to the group, the agency said it hopes that the quality of vegetables will be maintained and processed products.

Data showed that Central Luzon is the Top 4 Producing Region in the cultivation of calamansi nationwide with 9,825.37 metric tons (MT).

The Philippine Statistics Authority in 2022 said Nueva Ecija is recognized as the highest producer in the region, estimated to contribute 63.41% or 6,230.04 MT on the total volume of production.