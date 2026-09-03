Calamity-hit C. Luzon workers to get emergency jobs, livelihood aid

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is providing PHP386.6 million in livelihood and emergency employment assistance to 49,879 workers in Central Luzon who were affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon or "habagat".

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said Wednesday that the temporary jobs and livelihood assistance are provided under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program and DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

“Through DILEEP (DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Programs), DOLE is responding on two fronts: providing immediate income support through temporary employment while helping affected workers rebuild sustainable sources of livelihood. These interventions demonstrate our continuing efforts to bring assistance closer to workers and communities as they recover from the effects of calamities,” he said in a statement.

Citing a report from DOLE Regional Office III, the agency has allocated PHP357.85 million under TUPAD to provide emergency employment assistance for 48,667 beneficiaries across Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Tarlac.

Under TUPAD, beneficiaries are provided temporary employment for specified periods while contributing to community-based clean-up activities. The assistance covers various stages of implementation, from orientation and enrollment to ongoing implementation, payment processing, and payout.

The DOLE is also helping affected workers rebuild their livelihoods through the DILP, where a total of 1,212 beneficiaries in the region are set to benefit from PHP28.79 million in livelihood assistance, covering projects such as farming equipment, sari-sari stores with bigasan, food vending, fishing, livestock, processing, repair services, and other small enterprises.

On the other hand, the DOLE Regional Office III is seeking additional funding from the local government unit to implement the TUPAD Program in Bulacan.

The proposed allocation of PHP22.487 million will support 3,500 beneficiaries from Calumpit, Guiguinto, Hagonoy, Paombong, Bulakan, Angat, and Sta. Maria, who will be engaged in 10- to 15-day emergency employment activities.

These will include community projects, clean-up drives, and rehabilitation activities aimed at helping affected communities recover from the impact of heavy monsoon rains. (PNA)