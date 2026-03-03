Calinisan files cyber libel, unjust vexation vs vlogger

National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan has filed Unjust Vexation and Cyber Libel in relation to Republic Act No. 1075 against vlogger Norman Mangusin before the Quezon City Hall on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Calinisan clarified that the filing was made in his personal capacity as a responsible public official and Filipino citizen and part of a broader effort to uphold justice and prevent further victimization.

Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, Chief of the Land Transportation Office - Philippines (LTO), joined the NAPOLCOM chief during the filing case in a show of support.

Lacanilao even expressed his intention to file a separate complaint.

Calinisan said his move is anchored on accountability, not personal grievance.

“Huwag niyang maliitin ang hakbang na ito. Hindi ito simpleng usapin ng unjust vexation. Ito ay laban para sa mga OFW at karaniwang Pilipinong niloko at nawalan ng pinaghirapang pera. Ginamit niya ang kanyang impluwensiya bilang sandata para manira at manamantala. Hindi kami titigil hangga’t hindi naipapakita ang tunay na pananagutan," he added.

The NAPOLCOM official stressed that the case also seeks to defend public institutions from malicious attacks disguised as online clout.

“Hindi namin kailangan ang kanyang ‘kapatawaran.’ Ang kailangan ng taumbayan ay hustisya. Kailangan ang malinaw na pag-amin, tunay na pagsisisi, at buong kabayarang-pinsala sa bawat biktima. Ilantad niya ang lahat ng nabiktima at personal na humingi ng tawad sa kanila. Hangga’t hindi iyon nangyayari, mananatili kaming kikilos sa ilalim ng batas," he said

Calinisan described the filing of case as "the first of many legal actions necessary to ensure that abuse of influence, online harassment, and exploitation of ordinary citizens do not go unchecked."

(via NAPOLCOM)