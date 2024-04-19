Caluag brings Parul San Fernando to LA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The iconic Parul San Fernando or local Christmas lantern recently made its way to the United States of America (USA).

In her US trip, Mayor Vilma Caluag brought several pieces of the Christmas lanterns, a flagship product of the capital city.

Caluag gave pieces of Parul San Fernando to Consul General Edgar Badajos of the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, California, USA during her courtesy visit to the diplomat recently.

The mayor sought the assistance of Badajos in promoting the local cultural product in Los Angeles.

This is part of Caluag’s aim of expanding the exposure of the product in order to put the industry and the Fernandinos’ craftsmanship on a global scale.

Prior to her courtesy visit to the ambassador, Caluag met with members of the Fernandino community in Los Angeles, California to ask for their support for the city's lantern industry.

Los Angeles is said to have the greatest number of Filipinos and Filipino-Americans among all cities in the country.