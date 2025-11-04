Caluag creates task force for water service complaints

Mayor Vilma Balle Caluag has issued an executive order creating the "Task Force on Water Service Compliance," which shall investigate the operational deficiencies of PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation (PWIC).

The task group may also recommend the filing of "appropriate administrative actions" against the firm related to the water service complaints, the city government said.

The order was released following the issuance of the city government’s show cause order to PWIC over alleged "operational deficiencies such as intermittent water supply and poor water quality, which have caused public distress and possible violations of relevant laws."

The Task Force on Water Service Compliance is composed of city officials, department heads, and representatives from the Multi-Sectoral Governance Council and the City of San Fernando Water District.

Following the issuance of the order, the local government said the task force is set to review PWIC’s written explanation in response to the show cause order, and to conduct hearings, conferences, and on-site inspections among affected households and consumers. |via CSF Information Office