Caluag: LGBTQ+ members are CSF’s creative gems

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Mayor Vilma Caluag recognized the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community as the creative gems of the capital city.

During the press conference on Monday for the PRIDE month celebration, Caluag said the city government embraces the contribution of the queer community to the government and society.

“Mas masaya at makulay ang mga celebration natin, sa city government man o sa pamilya, kapag merong LGBTQ+ sa design at organizing committee. Kaya tayo very welcome sila sa city hall at lalo na sa bahay namin,” Caluag said. “Malaki ang naitutulong ng talent nila sa tourism economy ng San Fernando kaya in return, binibigay natin ang suporta natin sa kanila.”

The mayor added that LGBTQ+ members are at the forefront of innovation and creativity in program development.

“Ang mga LGBTQ+ members natin ang number one sa innovation. Parating may unique na idea kasi gusto nila sa lahat ng bagay halos sila ang nangunguna,” she said.

SIWALA President Ric Canlas thanked the city government for providing a platform to air their advocacies and programs.

SIWALA is a non-government organization based in this city and composed of around 1,200 members.

“Malaking bagay po na recognized kami ng local government at binibigyan kami ng programa para mavoice out namin ang aming mga concerns and at the same time, naipapaabot namin ang mga kaya namin maitulong sa community,” Canlas said.

The activities lined-up for the PRIDE Month celebration include Libreng Gupit at Hair Spa, Pampering Session for City Hall Employees, Forum on SOGIE and Anti-Bastos Law, Zumba and Rainbow Fun Run, Laro ng Lahi, and LGBTQI Search for Ambassador’s Night.