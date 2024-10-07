Caluag seeks reelection as San Fernando mayor

City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection on Monday, October 7.

Caluag was accompanied by her husband, former Barangay Dolores Chairman Melchor Caluag, and their children.

Caluag expressed confidence for seeking another term saying she has delivered her campaign promises during her first term, particularly the establishment of a dialysis center.

If reelected, the mayor said she will prioritize the construction of the Fernandino People’s Hospital to provide a healthcare facility that will prioritize the people of the city.

“Nakapagdeliver tayo. ‘Yung pinangako natin ay nagawa natin. Kung incumbent ka kasi at di ka nakadeliver, negative ‘yun. Pero dahil lahat ng pinangako natin ay nagawa natin, pwede na naman tayong mangarap ulit ngayon,” Caluag said.

Caluag is running without a vice mayoral candidate, and is joined by only one councilor, reelectionist Reggie David.