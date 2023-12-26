Caluag shares Christmas cheers to patients, workers

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Mayor Vilma Caluag of this capital city last week made her rounds to bring Christmas cheers to workers, dialysis patients and mendicants.

On December 21, 2023, the mayor surprised janitors and eco-aides of San Fernando public schools with special gifts and gratuities for the end of the year.

During the activity at the San Fernando Elementary School, Caluag lauded the workers for their hard work and valuable effort in keeping the schools clean and safe for students.

Also on December 21, the mayor joined patients and their families at the Fernandino Dialysis Center at the Heroers Hall where she also surprised them with Christmas gifts and financial aid plus boxes of fruits courtesy of television host and actress Kris Aquino.

On December 20, Caluag distributed to some 43 mendicants 25 kilos of rice, Noche Buena packages, children’s toys, and cash subsidies.

About 50 indigenous children also received gift packs and cash.

During the gift-giving event, Caluag reiterated to the city's Task Force Anti-Mendicancy to continue upholding Presidential Decree 1563 and City Ordinance No. 2016-024 (Anti-Mendicancy laws).

She also urged citizens who wanted to help mendicants to channel aid and donations through the City Social Welfare and Development Office, non-government organizations and religious organizations.