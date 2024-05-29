Caluag supports petition opposing landfill closure

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Mayor Vilma Caluag expressed her support on the petition against the closure of the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill in Capas, Tarlac.

Caluag said she is one with more than 100 local government units (LGUs) in the Central Luzon, Ilocos and Cordillera Administrative Region, which opposed the closure of the landfill slated for October.

She stressed the crucial role of the landfill operated by the Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC), which is compliant with the Republic Act 9003, ang Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“Ang Lungsod ng San Fernando, bilang kabisera ng Pampanga, ay partikular na maaapektuhan ng negatibong epekto ng pagsasara na ito. Ang landfill ay naging mahalaga sa pamamahala ng aming solid waste, na tinitiyak na ang aming lungsod ay nananatiling malinis at may malasakit sa kalikasan,” Caluag said.

The mayor added that the closure of the landfill will disrupt the city government’s system in managing waste.

She claimed that this may lead to health hazards, environmental degradation, and a decline in the quality of life for residents.

“Hinihikayat namin ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources at National Solid Waste Management Commission na muling pag-isipan ang desisyon na isara ang Kalangitan sanitary landfill at pag-aralan ang mga alternatibong solusyon na hindi maglalagay sa panganib sa kapakanan ng aming mga komunidad,” Caluag said.

The mayor also pledged full support to the government in finding solutions to avert the impending waste management crisis in the region.

She also called on stakeholders to prioritize the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens.

The mayor stressed that the looming waste crisis can be averted through collective effort and proactive measures.

“Magtulungan tayo upang mapangalagaan ang ating kapaligiran at matiyak ang isang magandang kinabukasan para sa lahat,” she said.