Caluag welcomes vote recount on mayoral race

City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag on Monday her camp did not engage in any election fraud as the manual recount of ballots for the May 2025 mayoral race began.

Caluag said she respects the decision of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to approve the election protest filed by her opponent in the mayoral race, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab.

The mayor also confirmed that she did not file a counter-protest, saying she is confident that she did not cheat.

“Eh kasi ako confident naman ako e. Confident ako na hindi tayo nandaya. I swear to God hindi tayo nandaya kaya confident ako sa kalalabasan ng recount.”

Caluag urged the residents of San Fernando to pray for one another. The mayor assured them that she will continue working for the city’s progress.

“Continue lang po ang pagtatrabaho kasi ako focus ako doon sa naumpisahan natin dito. Focus ko nandoon sa mga proyekto at programa na naumpisahan natin kasi ‘yun ang makakatulong sa mga Fernandino lalo na nandito na ang ultimate dream natin na magkaroon ng sariling ospital,” said Caluag.

The mayor added that she was not surprised by the news of the recount.

“Alam naman natin kung sino ang mga kalaban natin. Influential sila, powerful sila kaya hindi naman ako nasurprise,” Caluag said.