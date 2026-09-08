Camaru Festival included in Top 5 best tourism events

The Camaru Festival of Magalang, Pampanga has advanced to the Top 5 finalists for Best Tourism Event – Cultural Festival (Municipality Level) at the ATOP Pearl Awards 2026, emerging from 37 entries nationwide.

The recognition places the annual celebration of Magalang’s culture and heritage among the country’s leading municipal festivals.

The Camaru Festival is now set to face the final judging on September 11, 2026. It will compete with four other finalists: the Seslong Festival of Tboli, South Cotabato; Higantes Festival of Angono, Rizal; Hirinyagwaw-Suquidnonay Festival of Calinog, Iloilo; and Helobung Festival of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.