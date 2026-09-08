Camaru Festival included in Top 5 best tourism events

The Camaru Festival of Magalang, Pampanga has advanced to the Top 5 finalists for Best Tourism Event – Cultural Festival (Municipality Level) at the ATOP Pearl Awards 2026, emerging from 37 entries nationwide.
The recognition places the annual celebration of Magalang’s culture and heritage among the country’s leading municipal festivals.
The Camaru Festival is now set to face the final judging on September 11, 2026. It will compete with four other finalists: the Seslong Festival of Tboli, South Cotabato; Higantes Festival of Angono, Rizal; Hirinyagwaw-Suquidnonay Festival of Calinog, Iloilo; and Helobung Festival of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.
Magalang officials said Camaru Festival has become a platform for showcasing the town's rich cultural identity, bringing together the community through music, dance, tradition, and local heritage.
The Top 5 recognition is being hailed as a testament to the collective efforts of the Magaleños who continue to keep the town’s traditions alive.
From 37 entries nationwide to the Top 5, Camaru Festival has made its mark on the national stage.
For the people behind the celebration, the local government said the achievement belongs to every dancer, performer, organizer, volunteer, supporter, and Magaleño who has poured passion and pride into making the Camaru Festival a celebration worthy of the national spotlight. #