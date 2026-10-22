Camaru Festival runner-up in ATOP 2026 Pearl Awards

The Camaru Festival of Magalang, Pampanga, was named first runner-up in the Best Tourism Event: Cultural Festival category at the ATOP 2026 Pearl Awards held in Ormoc City recently.

Organized by the Association of Tourism Officers in the Philippines (ATOP), the Pearl Awards recognize outstanding tourism programs and events organized by local government units across the country.

Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson received the award. She was accompanied by Regional Director Richard Daenos, Municipal Administrator Norman Lacson, Councilor June Tanglao, and Municipal Tourism Officer Ryan Miranda.

The Camaru Festival is celebrated in Magalang to showcase the town’s rich culture and heritage.

With this recognition, Magalang joins the ranks of LGUs recognized for their outstanding cultural festivals and contributions to Philippine tourism.